Farm Bureau Counties Give Back

FloridAgriculture eNews | May 2020

Giving back is a tradition of Farm Bureau county Farm Bureaus, even amid a pandemic. Multiple county Farm Bureaus have donated to community food banks, helped link farmers and ranchers to local citizens to distribute fresh produce and coordinated various food and peanut butter drives.

Marion County Farm Bureau has donated $15,374 in COVID-19 relief to the First Step Food Bank, Inc., in Marion County. The food bank works with various food banks and pantries to distribute items to local citizens. Marion County Farm Bureau also donated $1,000 to the Victory2020 Gardens Project sponsored by the Marion County 4-H Office. The project provides virtual gardening tips and modules from UF/IFAS Extension in Columbia and Marion Counties.

Baker, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Nassau and Putnam-St. Johns County Farm Bureaus contributed $39,000 to purchase from area farmers affected by COVID-19 in North Florida. Lake County Farm Bureau presented a $10,000 check to Irene O’Malley of Lake Cares Food Pantry to support citizens in need of food assistance.

These are just a few examples of how county Farm Bureaus have given back during COVID-19.