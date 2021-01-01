Executive Secretary Position Open

SUMMARY: Provides administrative and secretarial support to senior management. Handles projects with minimal supervision that may typically be complex and/or confidential in nature. Keeps official corporation records and executes administrative policies determined by or in conjunction with other officials by performing the following duties.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITES: Include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Working knowledge Microsoft Word, Outlook, Power Point, Excel, Internet Explorer and Adobe Acrobat DC.

Makes presentations to employees and non-employees.

Reads and routes incoming mail. Locates and attaches appropriate file to correspondence to be answered by employer.

Composes and types routine correspondence.

Compiles Electronic Format Board Book – Adobe Acrobat DC.

Prepares for State Board of Directors’ and Executive Committee Meetings.

Record Minutes of State Board Meetings and Executive Committee Meetings and maintains company minutes/files.

Files correspondence and other records.

Answers telephone and gives information to callers or routes call to appropriate official and places outgoing calls.

Schedules appointments and maintains calendar for the employer.

Arranges travel schedule and reservations.

Compiles and types statistical reports.

Makes copies of correspondence or other printed matter.

Orders supplies for the Executive Office and Board of Directors’ Meetings.

Prepares outgoing mail.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE: High school diploma or general education degree (GED) with a minimum of 7 years related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees of the organization.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: Ability to apply basic mathematical concepts. Ability to work with mathematical operations related to daily tasks.

REASONING ABILITY: Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee in order to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; while using their hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls; and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to reach with hands and arms; stand; walk; and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision and the ability to adjust focus. The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet.