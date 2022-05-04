Eight Farm Families will be Recognized for Excellent Conservation Stewardship

Farmers Recognized for Environmental Stewardship
Eight farm families in the Suwannee River and Santa Fe River Basins will receive a coveted statewide award for their outstanding achievements in preserving land and water resources.
WHAT: Recognition dinner and event for recipients of Florida Farm Bureau’s County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship (CARES) Award
WHO: Eight farm families from the following counties:
Carl Allison, Allison Farms, Columbia County
Mark Elixson, Elixson Farms, Union County
Jim Fleming, Tropic Traditions, Inc., Alachua County
Rusty Huckabee, Huckabee Farms, Suwannee County
Wayne Lane, Lane Farms, Madison County
John Levi Vann, Vann Family Farms, Lafayette County
Van Whitehurst, Whitehurst Cattle Company, Levy County
BJ Wilkerson, Wilkerson Farms, Gilchrist County
WHEN: Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 6 p.m.
WHERE: UF/IFAS NFRC-Suwannee Valley, 8202 CR 417, Live Oak, Florida, 32060