Eight Farm Families will be Recognized for Excellent Conservation Stewardship

Farmers Recognized for Environmental Stewardship

Eight farm families in the Suwannee River and Santa Fe River Basins will receive a coveted statewide award for their outstanding achievements in preserving land and water resources.

WHAT: Recognition dinner and event for recipients of Florida Farm Bureau’s County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship (CARES) Award

WHO: Eight farm families from the following counties:

Carl Allison, Allison Farms, Columbia County

Mark Elixson, Elixson Farms, Union County

Jim Fleming, Tropic Traditions, Inc., Alachua County

Rusty Huckabee, Huckabee Farms, Suwannee County

Wayne Lane, Lane Farms, Madison County

John Levi Vann, Vann Family Farms, Lafayette County

Van Whitehurst, Whitehurst Cattle Company, Levy County

BJ Wilkerson, Wilkerson Farms, Gilchrist County

WHEN: Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: UF/IFAS NFRC-Suwannee Valley, 8202 CR 417, Live Oak, Florida, 32060