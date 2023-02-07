District 4 Field Representative

Florida Farm Bureau Federation is the Sunshine State’s oldest and largest general agriculture organization. We pride ourselves in being the voice of Florida’s farmers and ranchers and keeping their traditions, values and heritage alive for generations to come. Since our founding in 1941, the District Field Representative has been an integral part of the success of our organization. Our District Field Representatives work closely with the volunteers of each county Farm Bureau within their assigned area to accomplish the goals and objectives of our organization. This career requires a person with a deep passion for agriculture, a servant leader’s heart and motivation to succeed.

As a member of the Field Services team, everyone is expected to personally exhibit, at all times, three standards: uncompromising integrity, unyielding work ethic and a positive attitude. Furthermore, our team members are energetic, high achievers with a genuine love for people and seek to consistently improve our personal and professional abilities.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

This position is expected to work autonomously with minimal instruction or direction and be able to accomplish the following:

● Serve as a conduit between Florida Farm Bureau and the county Farm Bureaus in the district.

● Collaborate and work effectively with all members of the Florida Farm Bureau team to accomplish goals and objectives as assigned.

● Work closely with the county Farm Bureaus, regularly attend county events, represent the organization at activities, and increase engagement within county boards.

● Build and develop productive relationships with your county Farm Bureau leaders and members.

● Assist county Farm Bureaus in the promotion of agriculture within their respective communities.

● Assist county Farm Bureaus in the marketing of membership in order to increase recruitment and retention.

● Work closely with the Leadership Programs Coordinator in fulfilling the goals and objectives of the Young Farmers and Ranchers and Women’s Leadership Programs within their respective district.

● Help in surfacing and developing effective leaders. Examples are state advisory committee members, YF&R and Women’s participants.

● Speak on behalf of Florida Farm Bureau at various events throughout the district.

● Write articles on behalf of agriculture and Farm Bureau to newspapers, legislators, and others.

● Proficient in the operation of Microsoft Office applications (ie. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

In order to perform the job successfully, the District Field Representative must be able to perform all the aforementioned duties, while being required to plan, conduct and attend various evening and weekend activities. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and ability required.

The District Field Representative is required to live within one of the following counties: Alachua, Flagler, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Seminole and Volusia.

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

A bachelor’s degree in an agricultural related field from a four-year college or university, and two years of work experience or master’s degree required.

LANGUAGE SKILLS:

A District Field Representative must have the ability to read, analyze, and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or government regulations. They also must be effective in writing reports, articles, and business correspondence to a variety of audiences. They should be proficient in presenting information in a professional manner and to competently respond to questions from groups, members, and the general public.

REASONING ABILITY:

A District Field Representative is able to solve practical problems and interpret a variety of instructions and information furnished in written, oral, and other forms. Emotional intelligence is necessary to achieve productive relationships with our members and county Farm Bureaus.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee in order to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

1. While performing the duties of this job, the employee will be required to travel extensively by automobile, during all hours and in various weather conditions.

2. Will be required to aid and assist in setting up meetings, moving tables, plants and other materials moving weights up to 50-60 lbs.

3. May be required to drive a truck or van.

Classification:

Exempt, Grade 10