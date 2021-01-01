Director of Public Relations and Communications Position Open

SUMMARY:

Manages and administers Public Relations Division. Plans and supervises all public relations and communications activities directed to general public, media and Farm Bureau members. Provides regular public relations counsel and assistance for Farm Bureau volunteers and county Farm Bureau staff members.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Administration of Public Relations Division

Responsible for staff who plan, create and manage Farm Bureau’s internal and external communications, including media contacts, news releases, employee newsletter, the Federation website and other Federation electronic platforms.

Prepares annual budget for approval of upper management. Plans and oversees the budget for the PR division. Reviews and approves PR division expenditures.

Sets goals and plans for development and implementation of public relations/communications programs

Conducts staff meetings and annual planning session

Reports division’s activities to president, executive staff and Florida Farm Bureau board of directors.

Public relations counsel and support for Farm Bureau volunteers and county Farm Bureau staff

Maintains a regular schedule of visits with volunteers, county Farm Bureau staff throughout the state.

Offers public relations and media relations workshops for small groups of Farm Bureau volunteers.

Assists county Farm Bureau presidents with public relations initiatives.

Recommends proposals for enhancing local county Farm Bureau public relations operations.

Public relations counsel for senior Florida Farm Bureau executives and other organizational support

Assists president in developing columns for the printed magazine

Assists in preparation of speeches and talking points for president

Develops annual address and talking points for annual meeting for president

Compiles information for and produces Federation’s annual report and Florida entries in the American Farm Bureau State Awards of Excellence program.

Responsible for special projects and programs as required

Executive Editor of the printed magazine

Assists in the development of an editorial calendar for the magazine in consultation with management, PR staff and the contracted vendor

Coordinates the internal Florida Farm Bureau review of each magazine issue

Assists in developing and gives final approval to budget for publication

Gives general direction on the appearance and content of publication

Maintains regular communication with the contracted vendor

External relations

Represents Florida Farm Bureau on outside boards and advisory groups

Serves as Florida Farm Bureau’s media relations spokesperson

Maintains positive relationships with personnel at UF/IFAS, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, USDA and non-government agricultural organizations.

Represents Farm Bureau at state and county events

Professional development

Encourages division staff to increase their industry skills and knowledge by attending seminars, lectures and classes and by obtaining certifications. Also encourages staff participation in professional associations.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

A bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university with a minimum of seven years experience in a managerial role.

Experience must include work in association public relations and communications.

A thorough working knowledge of print and electronic publishing is required.

An advanced writing ability is preferred.

Ability to work well with volunteers and other groups is essential.

Possess a positive, supportive attitude.

Travel Requirements:

Must be able to travel regularly within the state. Some out-of-state travel will be necessary.

Language Skills:

Must be able to read and interpret documents. Proficiency in writing letters, news articles and press releases must be demonstrated with completed work. Must be able to make presentations before both professional and non-professional audiences.

Mathematical Skills:

Must have a knowledge of basic mathematical concepts and be able to apply them in various tasks of calculation and computation.

Reasoning Ability:

Must be able to solve practical problems and operate with a number of variables in situations that are not determined by standard, repetitive arrangements. Must possess the ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram or schedule form.

Physical Demands:

The physical actions expressly stated or implied above are representative of the kinds of demands that must be met by the employee to perform in this position successfully. Reasonable accommodations may be made so that individuals with disabilities may be enabled to carry out the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools and controls and see, talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to reach with hands or arms. The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, stoop, kneel, crouch and/or crawl. The employee must use a computer keyboard and view a screen.

The employee must frequently lift or move up to 10 pounds. Specific vision requirements required by this job include close-up vision and the ability to adjust focus.