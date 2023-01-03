Director of Field Services

Summary: This position will coordinate and supervise the activities of the Federation’s Field Staff, the Young Farmer and Rancher Leadership program, the State Women’s Committee, Membership and the records necessary to submit to American Farm Bureau, county Farm Bureau leadership development and training and other organizational activities as assigned. This position will have the responsibility for budget development and accountability. Strong verbal and written communication skills are essential as are team building and managerial skills.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Provides direct supervision of the District Field Supervisors, Leadership Programs Coordinator (YF&R and Women’s program), Membership Acquisition Manager and Administrative Assistant. This includes hiring, assigning work, conducting job reviews and counseling, recommending promotion, salary adjustments and terminations.

Schedules and conducts field staff meetings, training and professional development opportunities for all staff and volunteer leaders.

Prepares and presents to the Florida Farm Bureau Board of Directors, county Farm Bureaus, Farm Bureau leaders and other appropriate audiences.

Provide leadership in identifying and supervision of services that are provided for Farm Bureau members.

Provide leadership and vision to develop and deliver Farm Bureau programs to the Farm Bureau leadership and members.

Provide guidance to staff on organizational issues as well as responds to inquiries or complaints by county Farm Bureaus and/or members.

Oversee Florida Farm Bureau’s membership acquisition and retention strategies and provides forecasting models.

Manages Field Services in a coordinated effort to achieve Florida Farm Bureau’s vision and goals.

Maintains an open line of communication between the county Farm Bureaus and the Florida Farm Bureau, while maintaining open communications within the organizational structure.

Engage with Information Technology staff on membership database development and reporting.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Supervisory Responsibility:

Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with Florida Farm Bureau policies. Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems.

Qualification Requirements:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Computer Skills:

A basic knowledge of computers to include Microsoft Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Internet usage. Experience with Customer Relationship Management and Association Management Software platforms preferred.

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university with 5 to 7 years related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience. An agricultural background is preferred.

Language Skills:

Ability to read, analyze and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations. Ability to write reports, business correspondence and procedure manuals. Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers, and the general public. Will provide a 2-page writing example.

Reasoning Ability:

Ability to solve practical problem situations where only limited information exists. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form. Ability to rationally think through practical problems.

Licenses:

Must possess a valid State of Florida driver’s license.

Physical Demands:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee in order to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; while using their hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls; talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand and walk. Duties will require frequent day and/or overnight travel within state by auto, occasional out of state air travel. The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 40 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

Work Environment:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities and requirements of personnel.

