SUMMARY: Success in this full-time position requires that the employee must be a self-motivated individual who possesses the ability to write clear prose, excellent computer skills, a mastery of desktop publishing software and a sound understanding of contemporary news media. The employee must also be able to perform well within a dynamic professional office environment. The Digital Media Coordinator reports to the Communications Manager.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES :

Primary Duties

Creates and posts items daily to Florida Farm Bureau Federation’s social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube

Coordinates FFBF’s comprehensive social media platform schedules and conducts extensive analysis on monthly metrics, reporting findings to the Public Relations Division

Develops video content and graphics as needed for social media

Creates social media toolkits for county Farm Bureau volunteer leaders and for recurring, state-wide events

Maintains digital photo library of FFB event photos and assists in organizing FFBF’s digital assets

Assists in the development of branded emails and templates for company-wide email platforms and conference/meeting electronic forms

Updates the Florida Farm Bureau main website and the FloridAgriculture website

Distributes FloridAgricutlure monthly eNewsletter

Develops and edits podcasts

Conducts PR social media workshops to county Farm Bureau leaders

Monitors innovations in electronic communications and reports on these developments to the Public Relations Division

Utilizes communication monitoring software to recognize industry trends, discover related editorial content and analyze the publicity value of FFBF’s digital and editorial efforts

Represents Farm Bureau at state and county events as media personnel

Serves as a staff photographer

Secondary Duties

Prepares original articles for the FFBF website, e-newsletter and other media produced or managed by the Public Relations Division

Assists the Director of Public Relations in the preparation of plans for website development, Farm Bureau event promotions and other division projects

Provides research assistance on assigned topics

Assists in proofreading items for the Public Relations Division

Serves as the office A/V equipment operator at various FFBF meetings

Performs other duties, as assigned

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

Four-year college degree (major study in journalism, public relations or related discipline preferred) or an equivalent combination of education and experience

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to use the tools of Microsoft Office suite, including Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Proven ability to use WordPress

Proven ability to use Adobe Creative Suite programs, especially Photoshop and Illustrator desktop publishing software for the layout and design of original content, along with InDesign and Premiere Pro.

Ability to write clear prose for publication

Superior interpersonal relationship skills

A working knowledge of emerging media

A willingness to build upon existing skills and develop new ones in the position

TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS:

Must be able to travel within the state or elsewhere.

LANGUAGE SKILLS:

Must be able to read and interpret documents. Proficiency in writing letters, news articles and press releases must be demonstrated with completed work. Must be able to make presentations before both professional and non-professional audiences.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:

Must have a knowledge of basic mathematical concepts and be able to apply them in various tasks of calculation and computation.

REASONING ABILITY :

Must be able to solve practical problems and operate with a number of variables in situations that are not determined by standard, repetitive arrangements. Must possess the ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram or schedule form.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS :

The physical actions expressly stated or implied above are representative of the kinds of demands that must be met by the employee to perform in this position successfully. Reasonable accommodations may be made so that individuals with disabilities may be enabled to carry out the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools and controls and see, talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to reach with hands or arms. The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, stoop, kneel, crouch and/or crawl. The employee must use a computer keyboard and view a screen.

The employee must frequently lift or move up to 10 pounds. Specific vision requirements required by this job include close-up vision and the ability to adjust focus.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities and requirements of personnel