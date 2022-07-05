DeSoto Rancher Shares the Implications from Increased Meat Prices

July 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The Cattle Price Discovery, and Transparency Act (CPDTA) remains a pressing issue for America’s cattle ranchers, negatively impacting their livelihoods. Fifth-generation cattle rancher, J Ryals of Desoto County, recently shared with FFBF’s Newsline how this ongoing issue has impacted his family ranching business pre-and post pandemic.

Florida Farm Bureau and state Farm Bureaus from across the nation have signed a letter in support of American Farm Bureau’s policy and position on CPDTA. The letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, and Ranking Member John Boozman urged them to not take further action on this legislation as specific sections pose negative impacts on cattle producers nationwide.