FloridAgriculture eNewseltter December 2020

Rodney Tyre

Hamilton County Farm Bureau President, District 2

Q: How many members does Hamilton County Farm Bureau have?

A: 851

Q: What is an event that your county puts on that you are particularly proud of? What makes this event special? What time of year is it held?

A: Every year in October, Hamilton County Farm Bureau participates in the county fair and hog show and livestock sale.

Q: How do you promote agriculture in your community?

A: Farm-City Week, each year the week before Thanksgiving

Q: How did you get involved in agriculture (generation of farming?)-Tell me about yourself.

A: I was born and raised on my family’s farm in Hamilton County.

Q: If you farm currently, what crop?

A: I grow hay, peas and beef cattle.

Q: How are you “Cultivating Tomorrow”? *Cultivating Tomorrow is FFB’s theme for 2021.

A: My goal as Hamilton County Farm Bureau President is to get more people involved in the Farm Bureau mission. I’d like to start by planning more events and promoting programs that will help educate the general public about agriculture.

Q: What’s your favorite recipe?

A: My wife makes a delicious chuck roast!