Cultivating Better Policy for Tomorrow

March 2021 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Florida Farm Bureau’s Virtual Farm Bureau Day Briefing will take place via Zoom on March 12 from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

During this event, you will hear from elected officials and the Florida Farm Bureau legislative affairs team on key priority issues and learn how you can help advocate for issues that impact all of Florida agriculture. This event is free to Florida Farm Bureau members.

Regular updates and progress of Farm Bureau’s legislative agenda will be announced in the weekly session newsletter AgWatch.

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be reaching out to our grassroots members with more details on Florida Farm Bureau’s legislative agenda. To register for the event, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E7uBoQUfRxePi3snMFddAA.