Crop Insurance Deadline Nears in Florida for Citrus Tree and Fruit Growers

April 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Florida citrus and fruit growers wishing to apply for crop insurance coverage for the 2022 crop year should do so by April 15, 2022.

Coverage is available for avocado trees and mango trees in Miami-Dade County; carambola trees in Lee and Miami-Dade counties; lemon trees in Collier, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Indian River, Martin, Polk, and St. Lucie counties; lime trees in Lee and Miami-Dade counties; and grapefruit trees, orange trees, and all other citrus trees (murcott, tangelo, and tangerine) in select Florida counties. Coverage is also available for grapefruit, mandarins, oranges, tangelos, tangerines, and tangors in select Florida counties; lemons in Collier, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Indian River, Martin, Polk, and St. Lucie counties; and limes in Lee and Miami-Dade counties.

Growers are encouraged to visit their USDA Risk Management Agency crop insurance agent to see if your county is covered or for more information.

Federal crop insurance is critical to the farm safety net and helps producers and owners manage revenue risks and strengthens the rural economy.