County Farm Bureau Grant Program

Florida Farm Bureau recently distributed county grant funds to County Farm Bureau offices statewide. The purpose of this program is for our County Farm Bureaus to utilize the funds with our 501 (C)(5), The Betterment of Agriculture, our principle and purpose of the organization, in mind. A cross-divisional staff team presented eight program ideas for County Farm Bureaus to consider. Our hope is that these programs are tailored to meet the needs of County Farm Bureaus and spark creative ideas that can be shared.

County Grant Program Launch via Zoom