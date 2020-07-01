County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting Updates

With so much changing so quickly, we are tracking the latest postponements or cancellations of county annual meeting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please see the most recent updates to events. We encourage you to call your county Farm Bureau directly for questions on the latest events.
CANCELED
Bradford County Farm Bureau
Columbia County Farm Bureau
Duval County Farm Bureau
Lake County Farm Bureau
Nassau County Farm Bureau
Pasco County Farm Bureau
Union County Farm Bureau
Lee County Farm Bureau
BEING HELD
Highlands County Farm Bureau
Putnam/St. Johns County Farm Bureau
Sarasota County Farm Bureau