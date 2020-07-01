County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting Updates

With so much changing so quickly, we are tracking the latest postponements or cancellations of county annual meeting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please see the most recent updates to events. We encourage you to call your county Farm Bureau directly for questions on the latest events.

CANCELED

Bradford County Farm Bureau

Columbia County Farm Bureau

Duval County Farm Bureau

Lake County Farm Bureau

Nassau County Farm Bureau

Pasco County Farm Bureau

Union County Farm Bureau

Lee County Farm Bureau

BEING HELD



Highlands County Farm Bureau

Putnam/St. Johns County Farm Bureau

Sarasota County Farm Bureau

