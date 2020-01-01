Women’s Handbook

Working on a committee can be a deeply rewarding experience to both the individual and the organization. Effective committees can be one of the most important working forces of our organization. This is particularly true if committee members are selected for the contribution they can make and are made to feel that it is an honor and a privilege to be called to serve.

Committees may serve the organization in the following ways:

They can do the majority of the work of the organization.

They can provide an opportunity for individuals to do the kind of work for which they are especially suited.

An important contribution of committees, one that is frequently overlooked, is their potential for providing an excellent training ground for new leaders.

The wise use of committee members helps to capitalize on the training and experience of a wider representation of organizational membership.

Committees permit wider participation of members.

Committee members have much wider contacts and can provide greater access to various facilities (or means) to accomplish the goals of the organization, more so than the officers of the organization alone.

Advantages … Qualifications … Appointments …

1. What are the advantages of using a committee?

Development of unified support for an idea

A small group is easier to work with than a large group

Issues may be discussed more freely

Can bring in outside authorities

Representation of various segments of the membership

Committees generate enthusiasm

Coordination and communication among various groups

Encourages the participation of a larger number of members. Encourages the input of ideas and opinions of several members

2. What qualifications should be looked for when naming members of a committee?

Active past participation

Ability to communicate

Initiative

Representation of various membership segments

Committee continuity

3. What are the recommended steps in appointing committee members?

The leader selects proposed committee members

An agreement to serve is obtained before final selection is made

The leader makes the selection

Names are submitted to the board for approval

The member selected is notified of her appointment

Benefits to the Committee Members

Place to transform ideas into action

Gain experience in decision making, leadership and communication skills

Develop network of contacts

Increase professional knowledge

Broaden current expertise

Tips for Organizing Committees

Size: appoint five to seven people for each committee

appoint five to seven people for each committee Composition: committee members should be representative of the membership, and should include a mix of new and veteran members

committee members should be representative of the membership, and should include a mix of new and veteran members Choose Wisely:



A Good Committee Chair :

keeps the group focused on its objective takes part in the group discussions without being too dominant summarizes committee discussions from time to time-has vision, but maintains objectivity encourages committee members to express themselves – does not shoot down new ideas follows up with members to ensure that work is being done communicates regularly with the board



A Good Committee Member:

is receptive to ideas has perspective and vision is familiar with the goals of the organization is able to express ideas effectively enjoys to give and take committee discussion; is willing to commit the time to attend meetings; can think in terms of the overall good

