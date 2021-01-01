FloridAgriculture eNewsletter January 2021

Senate President Wilton Simpson released the committee assignments for the upcoming legislative term. A number of Senators who have been recognized as FFBF 2020 Legislators of the Year will be serving in key leadership roles. Sen. Debbie Mayfield will serve as Majority Leader, Sen. Kelli Stargel will chair the Appropriations Committee, while Sen. Ben Albritton will chair the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government. In addition, other committees of direct concern will be capably led by its appropriate member. Sen. Darryl Rouson will chair the Agriculture Committee and Sen. Jason Brodeur will chair the Environmental and Natural Resources Committee. Senator Kathleen Passidomo will also serve as the Rules Committee Chair.

Along with Senators listed above, Speaker of the Florida House Rep. Chris Sprowls also named several Representatives that have been recognized as FFBF Champions for Agriculture and or Legislators of the Year that will be serving in key leadership roles. Rep. Jay Trumbull will serve as chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Rep. Paul Renner, who is in line to succeed Sprowls as speaker in 2022, will chair the Rules Committee while Rep. Blaise Ingoglia will chair the Commerce Committee. Rep. Ingoglia was named FFBF Legislator of the Year for the 2020 legislative session. Rep. Bobby Payne will be the Ways & Means Committee chairman.

Florida Farm Bureau looks forward to working with our elected officials as we continue to make agriculture in our state stronger.