Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Federation

SUMMARY: Reports to the President/CEO and is accountable to the State Board of Directors (Article IX, Section 9). Will oversee the for-profit sector of the organization. Company car included.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITES:

• Directly supervise the for-profit division directors.

• Responsible for managing the financial strategies of the for-profit entities of the organization.

• Strategically plan and promote the financial health and growth of the for-profit ventures of the organization.

• Serves on the investment committees of the companies.

• Serves as staff liaison to the audit committee.

• Provide guidance to FFB and its affiliated companies, their Boards of Directors, Officers, and Management.

• Reports to the President on matters impacting the organization and assists to develop financial plans.

• Responsible for assisting the interests of FFB in administrative, regulatory, and investment matters in addition to handling corporate contractual and transactional matters.

• Manage companies’ properties.

• Provides strategies, recommendations, and execution of investments.

• Seek new business opportunities.

• Ensure compliance on company, state and federal level.

• General oversight of the Finance Division.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

• Honesty. Integrity.

• Strong work ethic.

• Decision making and problem solving skills.

• Leadership skills with the ability to delegate, motivate and inspire team members.

• Strong written and verbal communication skills.

• Ability to manage time effectively.

• Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting or a similar field.

• Master of Business Administration is preferred.

• Experience as Senior Financial Management position is preferred.

• Certifications such as Charted Financial Analyst (CFA) and/or Certified Public Account (CPA) are desirable.

• A strong business acumen.

• Business experience is desired.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that are expected to be met in order to successfully perform the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will be expected to regularly sit for long periods. Extensive travel by airplane and automobile is also required.

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities and requirements of personnel.