Celebrating Florida Agriculture at the Capitol

Hundreds of Farm Bureau members from nearly every county in the state descended upon Tallahassee for a full day of advocacy at the state Capitol. They supported and promoted Farm Bureau’s legislative agenda that covered a variety of issues currently affecting our family farms, including everything from maintaining and enhancing Best Management Practices, fire assessments, water policy and other natural resource issues, rights of nature proposals and funding for research and development.

More than 200 Farm Bureau members attended Tuesday morning’s Legislative Briefing Breakfast at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, where they heard from Senate President Bill Galvano, as well as Rep. Paul Renner, Rep. Toby Overdorf, Rep. Bobby Payne and Rep. Rick Roth.

Later that morning, more than 100 members attended a meeting in the House Chamber where they heard from Sen. Ben Albritton, Rep. Chuck Clemons and Rep. Josie Tomkow. These lawmakers all spoke about important agriculture-related issues, legislation they are supporting for the upcoming session and the important role Farm Bureau members and agricultural producers play when they meet with their lawmakers in Tallahassee.

Finally, the day concluded with a successful “Taste of Florida Agriculture” reception in the Capitol Courtyard where Farm Bureau members had the opportunity to interact with more than 40 lawmakers and many legislative aides and staff from the Capitol while they enjoyed sampling a wide variety of Florida-grown foods.

We appreciate the support we received from our members from every corner of the state. Farm Bureau enjoyed a successful day of lobbying in support of our members’ legislative agenda and our state’s agricultural community. Thank you to all the farmers and ranchers, vendors and sponsors who traveled to Tallahassee to advocate in support of agriculture! To view more photos from Florida Farm Bureau Legislative Day, please visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/floridafarmbureau/sets/72157712158647868.