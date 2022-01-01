Cattle Transparency Act Should Not Mandate Cash Purchases

February 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

American Farm Bureau Federation announced today its support of the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2021, with the exception of the bill’s establishment of mandatory minimums for negotiated purchases. AFBF delegates voted last week in Atlanta to revise 2022 Farm Bureau policy. While Farm Bureau supports robust negotiated sales, delegates voted to oppose government mandates that force livestock processing facilities to purchase a set percentage of their live animal supply via cash bids.

The press release by American Farm Bureau can be found at: Farm Bureau Seeks Revision to Cattle Transparency Act (fb.org) .

If you have any questions and/or concerns or would like more information on the issue, please contact Jaime Jerrels, Director of Ag Policy or Geoffrey Patterson, Assistant Director of Ag Policy.