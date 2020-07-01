Broward County Farm Bureau Receives County Leader Award

FloridAgriculture eNewsletter September 2020

Broward County Farm Bureau has received the American Farm Bureau Foundation’s County Leader Award for its donation.

Broward County Farm Bureau President Fred Segal and the Broward County Farm Bureau board has received the County Leader Award for 23 years.

The award recognizes county Farm Bureaus where each member of the board donates at least $25 to the Foundation.

“Agricultural literacy is important because it helps teach young people about where our food and fiber come from… if we can educate in a way that is enjoyable and fun, it helps make it something the students will always remember,” said Fred Segal, president of the Broward County Farm Bureau.

The foundation uses the funds to invest in agriculture education programs for students, teachers, and consumers. County Farm Bureaus can receive the County Leader Award by completing and returning this form with their contributions.