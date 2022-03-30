Blog Series Provides Deeper Insight into Hemp Production

April 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

UF/IFAS assistant agronomy professor Zachary Brym leads a new initiative to promote a better understanding of hemp production. Host of the UF/IFAS Perspective from the Hemp Industry blog series, Brym hopes to shed light on the benefits of hemp production and the diverse uses of the harvested product. Growers, breeders and even physicians are just a few of the guests featured in the blog series.

Read the latest blog: Hemp Perspectives – UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center