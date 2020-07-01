Be the Voice. Live the Legacy | Reed Hartman, Martin County Farm Bureau President

FloridAgriculture eNews, August 2020

Martin County Farm Bureau (MCFB) President Reed Hartman has had a connection to American agriculture as long as he can remember. “When I was little, I remember my dad taking me to different agricultural events and my first job was walking beans and baling hay on a farm in central Illinois,” he said. Hartman comes from a long line of Floridians who have lived in present-day Martin County for over 100 years.

A career change by his parents prompted them to move from Florida to Southern Indiana, which is where Hartman was born. The family later moved to Bloomington, Illinois, where Hartman spent most of childhood before returning to his Florida roots in 2002.

Today, Hartman and his wife Elizabeth live in Stuart with their two children, Lilly-Kate, 7 and Hunter, 5. In a partnership with his father, Rick, Hartman owns C-23 Cattle Company where he runs a 200+ head of cattle for a cow-calf operation. Hartman also runs his own real estate and auction business and holds a contractor’s license.

Hartman served on the Florida Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers State Leadership Group from 2012-2014, serving as president in 2014. Previous County President Rob Taylor and retired District 7 Field Rep. Tom Hill inspired Hartman to join.

“The relationships I formed and connections I made with other young agriculturalists across our state was such a valuable experience,” he said. “My time on the Florida Farm Bureau State Board of Directors provided an unforgettable educational experience and served as a great opportunity to hear other perspectives on issues affecting agriculture in Florida.”

His dedication to agriculture in his community lead Hartman to being elected as MCFB president in April of 2019 during the county Farm Bureau’s annual meeting. Every year during the fall, MCFB holds their annual Farm-City Week Luncheon.

Hartman explained that MCFB partners with One Martin, a group of large land owners and agricultural producers in Martin County to host the luncheon where local beef, swamp cabbage and vegetables are served.

“The event is a huge success, last year we had 180 people in attendance including local business owners and Commissioner Nikki Fried as our guest speaker,” Hartman stated.

The theme for Florida Farm Bureau’s 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting is “Be the Voice, Live the Legacy.” When asked about a legacy he would like to leave behind Hartman responded, “I hope my children remember me for being a man who was not perfect, but does his best to live with integrity in everything I do.”

Hartman shared with us that his favorite meal his a ribeye steak, home fries and fried okra, yum!