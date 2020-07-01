Be the Voice. Live the Legacy: County President Profile

FloridAgriculture eNewsletter September 2020

Glenn Whitworth, Jr., President

Palm Beach County Farm Bureau

Palm Beach County Farm Bureau President Glenn Whitworth, Jr. has deep roots in South Florida agriculture. The seventh generation Floridian and third generation farmer has a goal to help change the modern food system into something that is much more logical, sustainable and educational for the consumer.

Whitworth’s grandfather began farming in the Fort Lauderdale area and gradually moved northwest with the county line. In time, he finally settled in western Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County, Florida.

Whitworth Farms grew a variety of nightshade vegetables like green bell pepper, long hots, serranos, poblanos, finger hots, jalapenos and cubanelles, along with seasonal summer vegetables like tomatoes, squash, zucchini, watermelon and eggplant.

“I have always been involved in produce,” he said. “I started working in the fields when I was young-and all through high school.” After receiving a film degree, Whitworth returned to the family farm for work where he served in nearly every position from shipper and receiver to sales.

Unfortunately, after 70 years in business, Whitworth Farms was forced to close shop due to the effects of unfair trade practices with Mexico and chain store abuse.

“It became impossible for my family to make a profit,” he said. “Our farm was once yielding an average of 44,000 pounds of produce per acre off of a 640-acre farm. We were able to feed an entire community in just a day’s worth of production, and it was a great honor to be entrusted with this responsibility to the community.”

Today, the Whitworth family leases their land to other local farmers with hopes of being able to make a profit. Whitworth lives in Lake Worth and works for Joy 4 Greens, a company which focuses on delivering produce that is high in quality and nutrition to the consumer through the use of meaningful and mutually beneficial relationships with local farms and a focus on sustainable, innovative and environmentally efficient farming practices.

With a wedding on hold due to COVID-19, Whitworth and his fiancé, Nicole, had to re-schedule their special day for the near future.

Whitworth has been involved in the Palm Beach County Farm Bureau for five years, serving two years as President. He previously served as a member of the Florida Farm Bureau Trade Advisory Committee as well.

One of his favorite agricultural events is the Sundy Feed Store exhibit at the South Florida Fair. “The program has been instrumental to Palm Beach County because it attracts people from all over the county and beyond who come to the fair and meet local farmers that provide their food,” Whitworth said.

“The Sundy Feed Store teaches visitors about agricultural commodities in Palm Beach County from exotic fruits and veggies to honey. It offers an insight into how livestock is taken care of, and the difference between milking cows and beef cows. Fair attendees can even visit with newly born baby cows and their mothers.” he said.

At the back end of the Sundy Feed store, you can buy produce, farmer’s market style. Proceeds go towards area youth scholarships. “It’s great for people of all ages,” he said. “I find that the visitors really enjoy meeting the farmers in the area and are fascinated by the fun facts!”

Favorite recipe: Egg Stuffed Poblano Pepper

Ingredients

1 poblano pepper

1 egg

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Cheese and salsa optional

Directions

Cut the poblano pepper in half lengthwise, clear out seeds, rub with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place oven on 350 degrees, crack an egg into the poblano pepper. Bake in a foil lined baking sheet for 5-8 minutes for a runny egg. If you prefer scrambled eggs, bake for 12 minutes. Add salsa and cheese to spice it up. It’s a great healthy meal or snack!

