Be the Voice. Live the Legacy

Tom Rieder

Dade County Farm Bureau President

Born and raised in Miami, Dade County Farm Bureau President Tom Rieder has made a name for himself in South Florida agriculture realty.

In 1971, he began his career in vacant land sales and by 1974 he was operating his own business. Today, Rieder Realty sells vacant agricultural and environmentally sensitive properties to the USDA, Water Management Districts and other Florida counties, primarily from Orlando, south.

A forty-nine-year veteran in the ag real estate world, Rieder has developed a love for Florida lands. “At one time I had an office in Polk County where we sold mainly citrus and cattle lands,” he said.

“One of my favorite things about Farm Bureau is the people,” he said. “I like working with people who are close to the land.” As a commercial multi-engine instrument pilot, Rieder has the ability to transport himself all over the state to meet property owners and he also uses his skills for aerial photography.

An avid fisherman and outdoorsman, Rieder enjoys hunting, camping and hiking.

Rieder lives in Pinecrest, an area in between Miami and Homestead, with his wife of nearly 50 years, Susie. Together the Rieders have three children and four grandchildren.

A Farm Bureau member for 20 years, Rieder has spent the last eight serving on the Dade County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and his currently in his first year as president.

He explained that the biggest event of the year is the Dade County Farm Bureau BBQ. Held each spring, the event attracts members of the community who dine on a homemade meal while recognizing outstanding volunteers and the Farm Family of the Year.

“The farmers do the cooking with vegetables from our fields. It’s a great time for people to come together,” Rieder stated.

Unfortunately, this year’s BBQ has been postponed due to the public health emergency.

Rieder enjoys Susie’s Italian cooking and said that “her sweet and sour meatballs are my favorite! It’s also hard to beat a good steak.”