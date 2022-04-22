#1003 Assistant Director of State Legislative Affairs

SUMMARY: This position provides direct assistance to the Director of State Legislative Affairs to accomplish the goals of the Florida Farm Bureau. These include but are not limited to communicating with Farm Bureau members about legislative and political issues; lobbying; and analyzing data. Strong verbal and written communication skills are essential as are team building skills, flexibility, and the ability to meet deadlines.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Include the following:

Communicating with Farm Bureau Members and Staff:

• Responsible for production of communications tools designed to educate and inform members regarding legislative issues;

• Social media management for legislative office;

• Monitoring news and current events;

• Keeping FFBF staff and members current on relevant legislative and political issues and events;

• Providing other information to executives, staff and members as requested;

• Attending and/or speaking at Farm Bureau functions as requested;

• Writing reports, issue briefs, analyses, etc. as needed;

• Developing and sending grassroots action alerts;

• Assist in management of advocacy database;

Assisting with Lobbying Efforts:

• Providing assistance to Director as requested;

• Implementing legislative strategies as directed;

• Developing and maintaining relationships with elected officials, regulators and staff;

• Meeting with officials and staff on agricultural issues;

• Representing Farm Bureau at meetings, political functions, receptions and other events;

• Working as lobbyist on issues as assigned;

• Monitoring and tracking bills as assigned;

• Coordinating schedules to ensure all meetings/issues are covered;

• Analyzing relevant legislation and amendments as needed;

• Performing necessary and requested research and analysis;

• Assisting with coalition efforts on issues.

• Developing relationships with other agricultural and business associations and companies;

• Networking and sharing information as appropriate.

Miscellaneous:

• Assist in fundraising efforts for Florida FarmPAC;

• Assist with legislative activities at FFBF annual meeting;

• Assist with development and implementation of special projects as deemed appropriate;

• Participating in State Board or Executive Committee meetings as requested;

• Standing in for Director as needed.

Performs other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Must be able to travel as required.

COMPUTER SKILLS: A basic knowledge of computers to include Microsoft Word, Outlook and Internet usage. Should be familiar with presentation software.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university with 2 years related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience. Ag background preferred.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Ability to read, analyze and interpret legislation, general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations. Ability to write reports and business correspondence. Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from legislators, legislative and association staff, members, media, and the general public.

REASONING ABILITY: Ability to solve practical problem situations where only limited information exists. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form. Ability to rationally think through practical problems.

LICENSES: Must possess a valid State of Florida driver’s license.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee in order to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; while using their hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls; talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand and walk. Duties will require frequent day and/or overnight travel within state by auto; occasional out of state air travel.

Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities and requirements of personnel.

No Phones Calls Please