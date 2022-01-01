Assistant Director of Public Relations

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

• Provides PR training for Farm Bureau volunteers and county Farm Bureau staff members with a regular schedule of workshops and visits throughout the state

• Provides public relations counsel for Farm Bureau volunteers and county Farm Bureau staff

• Serves as editor and prepares material for FloridAgriculture e-News, the Federation’s electronic newsletter

• Develops script and serves as production staff liaison for annual meeting and CARES videos

• Develops talking points and speeches for Farm-City Week and Food Check-Out Week events

• Writes press releases and pitches, as directed, for distribution to media outlets, county Farm Bureaus and other recipients

• Answers queries from news media representatives and refers them to appropriate individuals within the Florida Farm Bureau organization

• Tracks media pitches and coverage and develops media reports as needed

• Oversees the CARES Program and manages CARES budget

• Oversees and updates project management calendar for division

• Serves as staff liaison with county volunteers and steering committees for annual CARES recognition events

• Serves as a staff photographer

• Provides research assistance on assigned topics

• Assists the Director of Public Relations in evaluating the effectiveness of division projects/communication plans and activities

• Assists in the preparation of plans for media outreach, website development, Farm Bureau event promotions and editorial calendars for the printed magazine

• Represents Farm Bureau at state functions and events as media personnel taking photos, videos for print and digital platforms

• Oversees Social Media Coordinator position

• Performs other duties, as assigned

Qualification Requirements:

• Four-year college degree (major study in journalism, public relations or related discipline preferred)

• Ability to use the tools of Microsoft Office suite, including Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint (experience with desktop publishing programs preferred)

• A basic knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite programs

• Skill in placing and editing text, photographs and other data using WordPress

• Advanced ability to use Social Media platforms

• Superior interpersonal relationship skills

• Demonstrated knowledge of emerging media

• A willingness to build upon existing skills and develop new ones in the position

Travel Requirements:

Must be able to travel within the state or elsewhere.

Language Skills:

Must be able to read and interpret documents. Proficiency in writing letters, news articles and press releases must be demonstrated with completed work. Must be able to make presentations before both professional and non-professional audiences.

Mathematical Skills:

Must have a knowledge of basic mathematical concepts and be able to apply them in various tasks of calculation and computation.

Reasoning Ability:

Must be able to solve practical problems and operate with a number of variables in situations that are not determined by standard, repetitive arrangements. Must possess the ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram or schedule form.

Physical Demands:

The physical actions expressly stated or implied above are representative of the kinds of demands that must be met by the employee to perform in this position successfully. Reasonable accommodations may be made so that individuals with disabilities may be enabled to carry out the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools and controls and see, talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to reach with hands or arms. The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, stoop, kneel, crouch and/or crawl. The employee must use a computer keyboard and view a screen.

The employee must frequently lift or move up to 10 pounds. Specific vision requirements required by this job include close-up vision and the ability to adjust focus.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities and requirements of personnel.

