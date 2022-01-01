American Farm Bureau Annual Convention Recognizes Members

January 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Florida Farm Bureau members and staff traveled to Atlanta to celebrate the achievements of farm families and represent Florida’s farmers and ranchers as Farm Bureau policy priorities are set for the coming year at the American Farm Bureau 103rd Annual Convention.

Three Florida county Farm Bureau projects were chosen to participate in the County Activities of Excellence Program: Dade, Broward and Hillsborough counties. Florida Farm Bureau was also recognized for receiving the 2021 Awards of Excellence in four categories: Advocacy, Engagement & Outreach, Leadership & Business Development and Coalitions & Partnerships.

Young Farmers and Ranchers Scarlett Jackson (Polk County) and Shelby and Kevin Lussier (Alachua County) competed in the Excellence in Agriculture and Achievement in Agriculture contests. The Lussiers were among the top ten national finalists for the Achievement in Agriculture award.

Farm Dog Fit, a border collie from Lake County, took home national honors by winning the 2022 Farm Dog of the Year.

Florida Farm Bureau state staff also participated in a panel on membership recruitment.

The convention was offered both in-person and on a virtual platform simultaneously. Virtual registration will remain open for 90 days following conclusion of the event. For schedule and virtual registration information, visit https://annualconvention.fb.org/.

For photos of Florida Farm Bureau members, visit the online gallery: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjzyfS1.