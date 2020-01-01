Alert! Elections Are Still Coming

FloridAgriculture eNews | May 2020

By: Landon Hoffman, Legislative Affairs, Assistant Director

With the 2020 legislative session behind us, Florida Farm Bureau can now begin preparations for candidate interviews. As with every election cycle, Florida Farm Bureau, our members and our state’s strong agricultural community have the ability to make an impact in the Florida Legislature. Each election year provides new opportunities to support candidates we believe will advocate on behalf of Florida’s farmers and ranchers. With less than 2% of Floridians now directly involved with agriculture, it is essential that experts, producers and growers engage politically and stay involved with campaigns and the political and legislative processes.

It is important to realize that even though our nation is in a state of emergency due to COVID-19, we will still have elections in November. In the Florida House, there will be 23 open seats, while in the Florida Senate, there will be seven. Florida Farm Bureau’s State Legislative Affairs team will hold candidate interviews with the Florida Agricultural Coalition, as well as participate in a similar process with the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Supporting and promoting good, quality leaders that will help strengthen and grow Florida agriculture is a priority of Florida Farm Bureau’s members and leaders.

As the elections get closer, we look forward to keeping our members updated on the political landscape in Florida this year. If you have any policy or political questions, please contact our State Legislative Affairs office in Tallahassee.