Agriculture Education Services & Technology Assistant Director

0995 AEST Assistant Director

SUMMARY: This position is housed in Lakeland and works in close partnership with the Director of AEST to accomplish the goals of Agriculture Education Services and Technology, Inc. (AEST) and other agriculture education initiatives. This position will be responsible for assisting with all activities to promote AEST certifications and develop curriculum, training items and reference materials to support certifications. This position is also responsible for coordinating with the webmaster to maintain the AEST websites. This position serves as the primary management contact for industry partners as it relates to the Hire.Ag job board. Excellent organizational, communication and project management skills are essential, as are critical thinking and effective team working skills.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Include the following:

Assist with the daily operations of AEST and the testing platform including, but not limited to, user account maintenance, technical support and fielding program questions.

Proctor certification exams to various audiences as needed.

Create and deliver press releases, media relations content, success stories, newsletter content, social media content and speeches.

Promote and market AEST certifications to various audiences. This requires a strong understanding of AEST certification exams and includes developing creative and appropriate promotional materials, participating in industry trade shows and meetings, and establishing effective industry partnerships.

Develop sound and engaging curriculum, training items and reference materials.

Experience writing and editing the work of others is preferred.

Coordinate with webmaster to maintain AEST websites—Certify.Ag, Verify.Ag and Hire.Ag.

Attend meetings and/or make presentations to various audiences. This includes developing audience appropriate engaging presentation materials. Excellent presentation, facilitation and listening skills are necessary.

Assist in identifying opportunities pertaining to endorsements, certification areas and grants.

Develop, manage and execute Hire.Ag marketing activities in an effort to build the program and drive industry participation.

Provide input for planning to increase brand awareness using excellent analytical, critical thinking and decision-making skills.

Perform other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE: Bachelors’ degree from a four-year college or university with 1 to 3 years related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience. An agricultural education or agricultural communications background is preferred

COMPUTER SKILLS: Advanced knowledge of computers to include Microsoft Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher and Internet usage are required. Preferred candidate will possess graphic design skills and have a working knowledge of Word Press, Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Ability to read, analyze and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures or government regulations. Ability to effectively write reports, business correspondences and procedure manuals. Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers and the general public. Please provide a two page-writing sample and a self-created promotional flyer.

REASONING SKILLS: Ability to solve practical problem situations where only limited information exists. Ability to interpret and follow a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram or schedule form. Analytical ability, including the ability to exercise judgement and make sound recommendations. Ability to multitask and manage multiple tasks through strong organizational and time management skills.

Must possess a valid State of Florida driver’s licenses. A current Florida Teaching Certificate is preferred

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities and requirements of personnel.

