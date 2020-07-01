Agricultural Labor Relations Forum offered via webinar series

FloridAgriculture eNews, August 2020

The 46th Annual Agricultural Labor Relations Forum will be presented in a series of webinars this year due to COVID-19. Even though the forum will be virtual, it is offering the same robust programming that participants expect from this informative annual event.

Florida Farm Bureau partners with other industry associations to host this annual event. You do not need to be a member of any of these organizations to register to attend.

Seven sessions will be presented over four mornings: Sept. 14, 15, 21 and 22. The registration fee, which includes all seven (7) sessions, is $50 per person if paying by check and $55 per person if registering online with a credit card. Multiple people from a single company may register. Those who register will be emailed a unique webinar link to be used for the sessions. Seminar binders will be mailed approximately one week prior to the first webinar to those participants who pay the registration fee.

The lineup of industry experts in labor relations issues will bring you the latest information about important topics including the H-2A program, audits, the I-9 process and more. New this year will be two sessions on COVID-19: essential protections and legal issues.

To register, visit www.ffva.com/events and click on the Agricultural Labor Relations Forum. Sign in using your email. If you do not remember your password, click “I don’t know my password.” If you do not have an FFVA account, email billi.butler@ffva.com to add one. View agenda.