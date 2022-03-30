Ag Innovation Challenge Rewards Entrepreneurs

April 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The American Farm Bureau Federation, in partnership with Farm Credit, is seeking entrepreneurs to apply online for the 2023 Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge. Now in its ninth year, this national business competition showcases U.S. startup companies developing innovative solutions to challenges faced by America’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities.

Farm Bureau is offering $165,000 in startup funds throughout the course of the competition, which will culminate in the top 10 semi-finalists competing in a live pitch competition in front of Farm Bureau members, investors and industry representatives at the AFBF Convention in January 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Each of the semi-finalist teams will be awarded $10,000 and a chance to compete to advance to the final round where four teams will receive an additional $5,000 each. Entrepreneurs must be members of a county Farm Bureau to qualify as a top 10 semi-finalists. Applications must be received by April 29. Visit fb.org/challenge for more information or to apply.