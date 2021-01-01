AEST Coordinator Position Now Open

SUMMARY : This position works in close partnership with AEST leadership to accomplish the goals of Agriculture Education Services & Technology; Inc. (AEST) and other agriculture education initiatives. This position will be responsible for coordinating and supporting the testing activities of AEST and other agriculture education initiatives. This position also serves as the first line technical support contact for all AEST activities, manages exam banks, coordinates meetings for AEST activities and maintains on-line resources. Excellent organizational and time management skills are essential, as are strong verbal and written communication skills, the ability to exercise judgement to make sound recommendations and/or solve problems, and the ability to work as a valuable team member.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES : Include the following:

Manage AEST user accounts, including School, Teacher, Proctor, Candidate/Student and Employer accounts. This requires strict compliance to set policies, continual review and monitoring of accounts, make necessary adjustments to accounts promptly and accurately, and adding/deleting user accounts as needed.

Provide various levels of technical support for AEST activities. This requires knowledge of the operations of the AEST testing platform and job board. Advanced knowledge of computers is preferred.

Manage AEST practice exam banks, including uploading items in the delivery platform and monitor practice exam seats.

Maintain on-line reference materials to ensure content is current, including secondary references, instructional videos, “Quick Tip” guides and more. .

Compose and type routine correspondences and other documents, including posts on Connect (shared messaging platform), responses to AEST general inquires, security agreements, verification forms and more.

Manage calendar for testing, meetings, contract renewals, MOU agreements, memberships, subscriptions, registrations and other time sensitive items.

Support general operating activities through maintaining supplies, ordering promotional materials, route incoming mail and calls, preparing outgoing mail and provide reports as requested. Perform other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS : To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

COMPUTER SKILLS : A basic knowledge of computers to include Microsoft Word, Outlook and Internet usage is required; advanced skill is preferred.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE : Bachelors’ degree from four-year College or university with 1 to 3 years related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience. Experience in client relations, communications, and/or business with an agricultural background or similar is preferred.

LANGUAGE SKILLS : Ability to read, analyze and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations. Ability to write reports, business correspondence and procedure manuals. Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers and the general public. Will provide a writing sample.

REASONING ABILITY : Ability to solve practical problem situations where only limited information exists. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram or schedule form. Ability to rationally think through practical problems.

LICENSES : Must possess a valid State of Florida driver’s license.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS : The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee in order to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; while using their hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls; talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand and walk. Duties may require day and/or overnight travel within state by auto.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to IO pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 40 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

WORK ENVIRONMENT : The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities and requirements of personnel.

