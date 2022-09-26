AEST Assistant Director

Your primary responsibilities are to build, develop, and advance external strategic partner relationships with academia, the agriculture industry, government, and nongovernmental agencies. This position will direct our outreach efforts to build brand awareness and promote AEST’s various certification programs by assessing engagements through researching industry trends and attending industry events. Additionally, this position will stay abreast of changing market needs and trends.

Excellent organizational, communication, time management, critical thinking, project management, and effective team working skills are essential.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and implement an effective industry outreach plan to help position AEST as the leader in supporting employment initiatives within the agriculture industry and beyond. Develop promotional campaigns, execute marketing activities, and oversee content development (graphics, videos, and other forms of digital media).

Establish, develop, and manage an Industry Relations Council to expand industry partnerships, increase partnership engagement, and capture opportunities to strengthen our market position.

Identify and acquire consistent economic and workforce data sources. Collect the necessary data and inputs from industry partners, commodity associations, and governmental agencies to track, evaluate, and credibly report certification use in agriculture employment data. Develop and maintain relationships with industry partners to determine internship opportunities and job availability, salary ranges, and educational requirements for emerging careers in agriculture as needed. This could include regular communication, industry visits, presentations, tours, recruiting events, and other professional development events.

Support stakeholder initiatives by participating in working groups, serving on committees,

and assisting with the promotion, implementation, and execution of plans and projects that

align with AEST initiatives, including those of our parent company.

Work with the leadership team to identify speaking and networking opportunities with

professional and trade organizations to promote AEST initiatives. Promote and market

certifications to various audiences, attend meetings, and/or make presentations to various

audiences to expand industry support and use of the certification program. This requires a

strong understanding of AEST certification exams and includes developing audience appropriate

engaging presentation materials, sourcing creative and appropriate

promotional materials, and participating in industry trade shows and meetings.

Manage the Hire.Ag job board and develop content for users. Develop, manage and

execute Hire.Ag marketing activities to build the program and drive industry participation.

Measure and report on the performance of marketing campaigns, gain insight and assess

against goals.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS

• Bachelor’s degree from a four-year College or University with 2 to 4 years related

experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

• Must possess a valid State of Florida driver’s license.

• Advanced computer knowledge includes Microsoft Word, Outlook, PowerPoint,

Publisher, and Internet usage.

• Ability to use social media platforms and management tools.

• Knowledge of traditional and digital marketing tools and best practices.

• Proven ability to successfully influence and lead others without direct authority.

• Ability to demonstrate initiative by taking responsibility for learning new skills and

processes.

• Excellent leadership, time management, and organization skills.

• Superior problem-solving and analytical skills.

• Excellent communication (written and verbal), presentation, facilitation, and listening

skills, including the ability to converse clearly and knowledgeably with industry

leaders.

• Strong collaboration skills and willingness to be a team player to solve problems

and incorporate input from various sources.

• Solid planning and researching skills to help identify gaps, streamline processes,

and forecast future needs.

• Ability to work on strategic plans as well as day-to-day tasks.

• Ability to think both creatively and strategically.

• Ability to work under minimal supervision and be self-directed with the workload.

• Willingness to travel within the state by auto and occasional out-of-state air travel

for a day and/or overnight events.

• Willingness to work nights and weekends to meet business needs.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

• Degree in communications, marketing, or public relations with an agricultural

background.

• Professional certification/accreditation in agricultural communications (AEST), digital

marketing (AMA), public relations (APR), or equivalent.

• Working knowledge of Word Press, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator.

• Graphic design skills.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

An employee must meet the physical demands described here to perform the essential

functions of this job successfully. Reasonable accommodations may enable individuals

with disabilities to perform essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; while

using their hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls; talk and hear. In

addition, the employee is occasionally required to stand and walk.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or

move up to 40 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

The work environment characteristics described here represent those an employee

encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable

accommodations may enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.

The above statements describe the general nature and level of work being performed.

They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties,

responsibilities, and personnel requirements.

No Phones Calls Please