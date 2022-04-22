#0982 Accounting Clerk II

Summary: This is an Entry to Mid-level position that works closely with the Accountant in assisting the County Farm Bureaus administrative assistants with software, bookkeeping, and payroll-related questions.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Include the following and other duties as assigned.

• Ability to problem-solve payroll tax and sales tax-related questions.

• Assist Accountant in reviewing County Farm Bureau data file monthly and give suggestions to administrative assistants for better procedures and/or corrections to financial records.

• Utilize word processing software to prepare internal and external communications with general supervision.

• Assist Accountant in preparing corporate tax returns for County Farm Bureaus.

• Ability to assist and train county administrative assistants with QuickBooks, financial accounting, and payroll.

• Prepares daily bank deposits for the Federation and affiliates.

Qualification Requirements:

• Possess excellent communication skills (written and verbal).

• Possess excellent time management and organizational skills.

• Exhibit excellent interpersonal skills.

• Highly detail-oriented and ability to meet assigned deadlines.

• Possess good math and analytical skills.

Qualifications: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty with a high degree of accuracy

Education and/Education: Associate’s degree (A. A.) or equivalent from two-year College or technical school with 1 to 3 years related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Communication Skills: Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to county administrative assistants and home office personnel.

Mathematical Skills: Ability to apply basic mathematical concepts. Ability to work with mathematical operations related to daily tasks.

Reasoning Ability: Ability to apply commonsense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

Physical Demands: The physical demands described here represent those that an employee must meet to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit and talk or hear. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision and the ability to adjust focus.

Work Environment: The work environment characteristics described here represent those employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities, and personnel requirements.

