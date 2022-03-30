33rd Annual South Florida Turfgrass Field Day & Exposition

April 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The 33rd Annual South Florida Turf Exposition will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the University of Florida/IFAS Ft. Lauderdale Research and Education Center. This annual event is hosted in partnership with the South Florida Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and proceeds will support research programs being conducted at the University of Florida’s Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.

During the expo, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with various principles of turfgrass management, including retail products, grass cultivar research, best management practices (BMPs), and weed control.

“Turfgrass is one of the largest irrigated crops grown in the United States and is one that promotes high revenues for many industries,” said Marco Schiavon, assistant professor of turfgrass science at the research center. “Everyone wants a beautiful lawn, and our applied research is focused on preserving those aesthetic and environmental values of turfgrass with the goal of reducing inputs such as fertilizers and irrigation.

Tickets range from $47.25- $52.50 and early registration ends March 25, 2022. To register, visit: 33rd South Florida Turfgrass Field Day and Expo Tickets