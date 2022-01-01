February 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The 2022 Legislative Session is underway! Farm Bureau members took to the state capitol back in December ahead of this session to meet with elected officials regarding bills that will have significant impacts on Florida’s farm families.

Some of these bills include funding for young farmers and ranchers under a grant matching program, improvements to the state’s Best Management Practices program to ensure agricultural producers can remain in compliance, and also a bill on protecting agritourism business operations. Staff from Florida Farm Bureau’s State Legislative Affairs Division are working diligently to support the interests of agriculture.

In fact, Farm Bureau leaders were in Tallahassee this week to advocate on behalf of these issues. 2022 Florida Farmer of the Year and dairyman, Jerry Dakin, visited with elected officials serving as the voice of Florida’s farmers and ranchers.

Stay up to date each week on the progress Farm Bureau’s legislative action, by visiting: Legislative Action Center | Florida Farm Bureau