The 2022 Legislative Session is underway and Farm Bureau’s legislative priorities are inching closer to the finish line. The Florida Farm Bureau’s State Legislative Affairs team had the opportunity to host a great group of visitors this session to help push our cause at the state capital.

The Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Class 9, completed a three-day training in Tallahassee, which included media training from American Farm Bureau’s Johnna Miller.

Additionally, the group had the opportunity to meet with members of Congress and the Florida Legislature to advocate on behalf of Florida agriculture. The class shared important policy issues and explained how they impact them on a day-to-day basis.

Florida Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year Jerry Dakin also visited the Tallahassee office and utilized this distinguished honor to meet with legislators. He was also recognized before the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

We anticipate the following weeks to boast robust agendas, and we look forward to sharing the successes of Farm Bureau in the coming weeks.

