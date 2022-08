Florida Farm Bureau’s grassroots members will convene at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Oct. 26-28, 2022 for the organization’s 81st annual meeting, themed “Rooted in Resilience”.

This year’s meeting will be in-person and include a member benefits showcase, networking, volunteer recognitions and voting delegates will discuss and approve policy resolutions.

To register for this year’s annual meeting, visit https://www.floridafarmbureau.org/annual-meeting-2022/.