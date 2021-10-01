2022 AFBF County Activities of Excellence Program Winners

Congratulations to Broward County Farm Bureau and Hillsborough County Farm Bureau for being selected as winners in the American Farm Bureau Federation County Activities of Excellence program! Broward County Farm Bureau won for their COVID Testing project. Hillsborough County Farm Bureau won for their Ag-Venture in a Box project. Members from these counties came together to implement new, innovative efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic that positively impacted individuals throughout their local communities.

All 18 winners will have the opportunity to be showcased at the 2022 American Farm Bureau Convention in Atlanta, Georgia. We look forward to sharing more information about their individual, winning projects soon.