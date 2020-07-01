2020 Friend of Farm Bureau Awards Announced

November FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Every cycle, American Farm Bureau partners with the states to evaluate and consider members of Congress who have supported our agricultural priorities, through their voting records and other means. The following 13 members of the Florida delegation were designated as Friends of Farm Bureau for the 116th Congress:

Sen. Marco Rubio

Rep. Neal Dunn (FL-02)

Rep. Ted Yoho (FL-03)

Rep. John Rutherford (FL-04)

Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (FL-07)

Rep. Bill Posey (Fl-08)

Rep. Darren Soto (FL-09)

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (FL-12)

Rep. Ross Spano (FL-15)

Rep. Vern Buchanan (FL-16)

Rep. Greg Steube (FL-17)

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25)

Florida Farm Bureau looks forward to working with county leaders in the coming weeks to present these awards in person