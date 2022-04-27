#1006 Membership Assistant

SUMMARY: The primary responsibility of this position is to promote and maintain membership in support of county, state and American Farm Bureau goals. This is accomplished by assisting Florida Farm Bureau members, agents, county administrative assistants, home office personnel and outside companies with questions, issues and information that relate to accessing or processing membership. The position also helps to develop and implement reports for management while managing and maintaining a complicated database of our membership.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES: The duties of this position include, but are not limited to the following:

1. Work with our internal/external customers, primarily via telephone, in resolving membership questions and/or concerns.

2. Process membership on a daily basis to ensure that membership data is accurate and up-to-date. This includes direct payments, county transmittals, transfers and returned mail.

3. Operate OCR machine.

4. Works with IT Department on needed system changes.

5. Responsible for educating field personnel on membership changes.

6. Provide membership support as needed to county and state staff.

7. Provide mail labels and other requested information/documents as needed to county offices.

8. Other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Possess excellent oral and written communication skills.

2. Possess excellent time management and organizational skills.

3. Exhibit excellent customer service and human relation skills.

4. Ability to multi-task assignments with different deadlines while ensuring the accuracy of information to our internal/external customers.

5. Possess good math and analytical skills.

6. Be a team player.

EDUCATION: High School Diploma or equivalent and 3-4 years clerical and customer service experience.

No Phones Calls Please