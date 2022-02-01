State of Emergency Declared to Assist Farmers Impacted by Freezing Temperatures

February 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

To help provide resources for farmers impacted by the freezing temperatures that occurred Jan. 28-30, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-27 declaring a state of emergency in the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.

The Florida Department of Transportation has issued an order suspending and waiving Florida Statutes to the extent necessary to allow for the establishment of alternate size and weight restrictions for transporting agricultural food commodities and supplies.

All businesses impacted should complete a Business Damage Assessment Survey to determine the damage severity and resources needed.

Results of the survey will be shared with local, state and federal agencies to determine appropriate relief. For more information, visit FloridaDisaster.biz, call 850-815-4925 or email ESF-18@em.myflorida.com.